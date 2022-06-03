Goa needs right kind of tourists who contribute to GDP: Minister

Amid a steady debate on whether the state should rely on mass tourism or "quality tourism", Goa is on the lookout for the right sort of tourist who would contribute to the state's Gross Domestic Product, according to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Speaking at a tourism-related event here, Khaunte also said that constant criticism about tourism-related affairs on social media had the potential to negatively impact Goa's image as a tourism destination.

“If we need to grow in the right sense, then we need to have the right sense of tourists coming to the state and there is work to be done. A lot of infrastructure has been already initiated. We are looking for those tourists who will spend and help the economy of the state and contribute to its GDP," Khaunte said.

Khaunte has in the past made the case for veering away from the mass tourism model which has defined the state's tourism direction. Before the Covid pandemic, nearly eight million tourists visited Goa, whose resident population is around 1.5 million. The unprecedented spurt in tourism has also put pressure on the state's logistics and social infrastructure.

The Tourism Minister said that the state was on the lookout for quality tourists. But he also warned about the consequences of constant criticism of the government and the tourism sector on social media.

"We have no objection to it as this is democracy. But let us be responsible from both sides,” Khaunte said.

“If you want tourism and employment then we are asking for support, equally from the media fraternity, to get these things done,” he further added.