Goa only has 6,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for 18-44 years age group: CM 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa had only 6,000 vaccine doses for those in the age group of 18-44 years, while a fresh batch of 36,000 vaccines would be received only in the first week of June.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sawant also said that the Goa government would open up spot registration for lactating mothers and persons with comorbidities in the age group of 18-44 on priority.

Also read: Covid-19 Wrap-up: As India Covid-19 vaccine shortage rises, daily jabs plunge over 35%

"Right now, we only have 6,000 vaccine doses for the 18-44 year age group. The second lot of 36,000 vaccines will arrive in the first week of June. Besides that, we have sought permission from the Government of India to loan some of the vaccines that are allocated for the above 44 year age group," Sawant told reporters on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also said that an expert committee appointed by the Goa government to formulate Covid treatment protocol had recommended prioritising vaccination of lactating mothers and persons with comorbidities in the age group of 18-44 years.

"The expert committee has recommended and the government has agreed to have spot registration for vaccination of lactating mothers, whose children are less than two years old and those who are between the 18-44 years age group and those with comorbid conditions," the Chief Minister said.

"In the coming eight to ten days, we will start the vaccination for the priority groups in the 18-44 age group," he added.