Goa orders closure of schools, colleges, gyms, casinos, clubs till March 31

A day after governments in Karnataka and Maharashtra ordered a virtual public-space lockdown, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday, directed closure of all educational institutes, pubs, clubs, gyms, casinos, cinema halls, spas and boat cruises till March 31.

The closure would come into effect from Sunday midnight, Sawant said, adding that bars, restaurants, malls and hotels were exempted from the ban and that Class X and Class XII board examinations would be held as scheduled.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Sawant also urged tourists not to visit Goa until March 31, when the state government would conduct a review of the situation, before deciding on the future course of action.

“Schools, colleges pubs, movie halls, public swimming pools, spas, boat cruises and casinos will remain compulsorily closed from midnight on Sunday to March 31. Restaurants, hotels and malls will remain open,” Sawant said, after emerging from a meeting of the state government’s high-powered committee which was attended by top officials of the state government and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

“But I urge people to avoid travelling without necessity and not attend or organise large functions and gatherings, including weddings as a preventive measure against coronavirus,” Sawant said.

Sawant, however, said that the popular float parade which is part of the ongoing Shigmo festival, would be allowed and said that the government had left it up to the local organisers of the event to decide on the scale of the event.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government had directed the District Magistrates to not permit large public functions as a precautionary measure.

“We have also in the process of purchasing additional thermal scanners, which will be installed at the airport, port and railway stations. Every single person entering Goa through these points will be scanned,” Sawant also said.

Currently, Goa does not have a single positive coronavirus case, even as one person continues to be in quarantine. “The lone suspect’s test report will be available on Sunday,” Sawant said.