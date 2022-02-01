Goa over third Covid-19 wave peak, cases are tapering, says official

Goa may have seen the worst of the Covid-19 third wave, top health officials in Goa said Tuesday, adding that the daily case count in the state was on a downward trend.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, health officials also said that non-vaccinated patients accounted for most of the deaths in the first and second waves. "On January 19, there were 3,936 positive cases reported in Goa, with a positivity rate of 38.77 per cent. It has gradually come down. As of today (Tuesday), the number of cases is 910," State Health Secretary YVVS Rajshekhar told reporters.

On February 1, of the 4,648 samples tested, 910 persons tested positive, bringing the infection positivity rate in the coastal state to 19.58 per cent. Six deaths were also reported on Tuesday.

"We definitely know that the cases are now declining. Today, we have 325 beds occupied by Covid patients in the whole state. Out of 325 beds, beds without oxygen support are 216, with oxygen support are only 77. ICU beds used for Covid patients are 32, of which only five patients are on ventilators," Director of Health Services Dr Ira Almeida said, adding that the state had crossed the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

Also Read — Covid-19 curbs in 11 Maharashtra districts eased

She also said that while more children were impacted by the third wave, there were no fatalities related to the minor age group.

According to the health officials, 75 per cent of the deaths during the second wave included infected patients who were not vaccinated at all or were partially vaccinated. During the third wave, unvaccinated persons accounted for 52 per cent of the deaths. As many as 171 persons died in January 2022 due to Covid-19 related complications in Goa.

"It is proved beyond doubt now statistically and the experience that we have in Goa also that those who are vaccinated, though they get infected the death rate is very less, hospitalisation is very less, complications are very less," state immunologist Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: