Goa partners with Sunburn to raise funds for Covid-19 efforts

To raise money for Covid management efforts, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the state government had tied up with the organisers of the popular Sunburn EDM festival for an online charity concert.

Speaking to reporters at the state Secretariat Sawant said the state government, on Wednesday, had started a second designated Covid-19 hospital in the state to cater to the increasing number of cases in the state.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“Percept Live is doing a live event and whatever donations they are receiving they are giving to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 Relief,” the chief minister said while appealing to businessmen and industrialists in the state to also contribute to the fund to help the state combat the pandemic.

“It is an online musical festival somewhere in Berlin. It is online and free. Those who participate in the event can donate money, which would be deposited in the CM's relief fund. They have done it to promote Goa and Goa Tourism. The music has already been recorded, they only sought our permission to go online,” Sawant said.

Read: India's Covid-19 recovery rate soars past 70%, record 56,110 recuperate in one day

Goa has witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the overall tally of positive cases nearing 10,000.

The chief minister said the increasing numbers were because Goa was testing the most number of patients in the country at the rate of 90,000 per million.

He also announced about starting of a new designated Covid-19 hospital with a capacity of 440 beds.

"The state's second Covid hospital has started. Twenty-seven patients have been admitted there today. Currently, four private hospitals have also agreed to admit Covid patients in the state," Sawant said.