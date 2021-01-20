Goa Police questions suspected 'Pakistani' woman

A 27-year-old woman has been questioned by police in Goa after intelligence inputs pointed out that she hailed from Pakistan and is illegally staying in the coastal state, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The woman is being questioned by the police in Calangute, he said.

"As per intelligence inputs, the woman hails from Pakistan, but has been illegally staying in Goa. We are yet to ascertain whether she is really from Pakistan or some other place," the officer said.

He said various Central agencies are also questioning the woman to ascertain her original identity and the intention behind staying in Goa. 

