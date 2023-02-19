2 persons held hostage freed by Goa cops, 11 detained

Goa Police rescue two Hyderabad residents, detain 11 persons who took them hostage

All the accused would be handed over to the Hyderabad Police, officials said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  Feb 19 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 10:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Goa Police have rescued two Hyderabad residents and detained 11 persons who had allegedly taken them hostage following a dispute with the victims' employer, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters on Saturday evening that the First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered in Hyderabad. The accused had some dispute with complainant Jayram Kumar over mining activities. They allegedly called two of his employees to Goa, took them hostage and demanded a ransom of Rs 4 crore from Kumar to release them, the official said.

After receiving information from Hyderabad Police, the Goa cops formed a team and tracked down the accused to Bambolim area near capital Panaji, he said. The main accused in the case was also being investigated for alleged involvement with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Valsan said. All the accused would be handed over to the Hyderabad Police for further investigation, he said.

