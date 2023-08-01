CM vows action against Instagram users defaming Goa

Goa police will take action against Instagram users defaming state, says CM Pramod Sawant

Responding to Salkar, chief minister Sawant said he will direct the state police's cyber crime cell to take action in the matter.

  • Aug 01 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 15:16 ist
Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday informed the state legislative assembly that the police's cyber crime cell will take action against people who defame the coastal state through their content on microblogging sites such as Instagram.

Vasco MLA Daji Salkar raised the issue during Zero Hour alleging that some users on Instagram who visit Goa defame the state and "religious faith" through their content.

Some of these social media users spread false information about the state, he claimed.

“While we welcome tourists, we cannot allow the state to be defamed,” Salkar said, demanding that such Instagram accounts be blocked.

Responding to Salkar, chief minister Sawant said he will direct the state police's cyber crime cell to take action in the matter.

