Goa polls: Fadnavis likens AITC, TMC to migratory birds

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and the BJP's official in charge of the Goa polls Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, took an oblique dig at the Prashant Kishor-led Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC), accusing the All India Trinamool Congress of outsourcing elections to an event management agency.

Speaking at a political rally in North Goa, Fadnavis also said that both the AITC and the Trinamool Congress were like migratory birds from Siberia who have flown to Goa ahead of elections and would fly back after the polls.

"For them, elections are an event. They have outsourced elections to an event management company. Now elections are also being outsourced," Fadnavis said.

"In the BJP, workers fight elections, workers make efforts. Leaders contest elections on the faith of these workers. They on the other hand outsource elections to an agency. This agency fights elections on their behalf and is keeping its bags open to buy and sell. They are trying to catch whichever goat comes their way and take him along. Such attempts are happening," the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition also said.

The I-PAC has been engaged by the AITC for political lobbying. The organisation, led by ace strategist Prashant Kishor is largely credited with the Mamata Banerjee-led party's victory in the recently concluded West Bengal elections.

Fadnavis also likened the AAP and AITC, which are also contesting the 2022 state Assembly polls in Goa to migratory birds from Siberia.

"These parties are like Siberian birds. When there is a lot of snowfall in Siberia and there is no food, these birds fly to India. After two-three months of staying, feeding, drinking in India, they fly back to Siberia as soon as the snow melts. There are two such birds from Delhi and Bengal in Goa. These birds are in Goa for the elections," he said.

"As soon as elections are over, these two birds will fly back to their native places. They will get no shelter here. Therefore I feel, there is no reason to believe in their assurances," he added.

