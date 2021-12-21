Goa polls: Father, son to do battle for Porlem seat

A father versus son battle appears to be brewing ahead of the 2022 State Assembly polls in Goa, with ex-CM and sitting Congress MLA likely to take on his son Vishwajit, the Health Minister in the BJP-led cabinet.

On Tuesday, hours after Pratapsingh Rane, who has been an MLA for five decades (50 years undefeated) announced his intention of contesting the upcoming polls from his traditional electoral bastion of Poriem in North Goa, his son Vishwajit said that at 83 years, his father should perhaps think about retiring gracefully instead of heading for the hustings.

He also said that he had urged the BJP to allow him to contest against his father in the Poriem assembly seat.

"My father will also have to think. At 83, why does he have to continue in politics? One should gracefully retire after becoming a CM for more than nine terms. A person who is my idol and someone I have so much respect for, that person should gracefully retire, not retire in the battlefield. It will be a very messy thing," Vishwajit Rane told reporters.

Also Read — TMC offering prospective candidates Rs 10 to 20 crore to join party: Congress

Earlier on Tuesday, Pratapsingh Rane said that his workers had urged him to contest the upcoming elections, adding that he was fit for yet another electoral test.

"My workers have taken this decision (to contest), let us see what people say. Party leadership will eventually decide whether I should contest," Pratapsingh Rane said.

While Rane has never been defeated in his long innings as an MLA from Poriem assembly constituency for nearly 50 years, his son Vishwajit has also been undefeated in the adjoining Valpoi assembly constituency.

Rane now claims that if his father insists on contesting from Poriem yet again on a Congress ticket, he would contest against his father from the same constituency on a BJP ticket, expressing confidence of winning the poll by a margin of nearly 10,000 votes.

"I have a suggestion for my father, at his age, do not contest. You have done a lot for Goa, but at the same time, there is a generational shift. I have been managing the constituency for 20 years, as a result of which I have informed my BJP leadership, I will contest from Poriem... I will win the seat with a margin of at least 10,000," Vishwajit Rane claimed.

Rane Jr also said that his father may have been under pressure from both state and central Congress leaders as well as some "selfish" aides. Vishwajit won the 2017 state assembly polls on a Congress ticket and later switched to BJP.

"One of these old party workers must have approached him because of selfish reasons. This is not a father and son issue. It is a BJP versus Congress issue," Vishwajit Rane said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: