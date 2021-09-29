Goa polls may see synergy between Congress and breakaway groups: Faleiro

The 2022 state assembly Goa may witness a synergy between Congress breakaway groups like the Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress and the Indian National Congress (INC), according to former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who joined the West Bengal-based political party, after quitting the INC after nearly 40 years.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, soon after his formal induction into the TMC, Faleiro also said that the Trinamool Congress would be victorious in Goa assembly polls, despite the elections scheduled just a few months away, while TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the party would not opt for any alliance in the elections.

"When I talk of Goa, I talk of my country. The Congress is fragmented into YSR Congress, TMC, Sharad Pawar Congress. It is high time we fight against divisive politics as one Congress family. There is no other choice. There is no other alternative, but we have to come together. If that has not been there, it will take place and you will see it in Goa," Faleiro said.

Also read: Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC

The coming together of opposition parties, especially the NCP and the TMC, to take on the BJP has been a political strategy backed by ace strategist Prashant Kishor, whose organisation I-PAC has been engaged by the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Faleiro also said that the Congress (I) and its splinter groups should work together to defeat the BJP and added that he would make efforts towards unification of the splinter groups with the mother party.

"I call upon everybody whether it is TMC, whether it is YSR or whether Sharad Pawar Congress to come together and take the rightful place as a united Congress family so that in the upcoming elections we can face the BJP and face their government," Faleiro said.

"And I feel the moment has come for everybody to join forces and be part of the movement to defeat divisive forces and bring a new dawn in every nook and corner of the country," Faleiro also said.

Among Goan politicians who joined the TMC on Wednesday are former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamledar, former state Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik, Vijai Pai.

Check out the latest DH videos: