Goa: Portion of Portuguese-era building collapses in Margao

A portion of a Portuguese-era building that housed a state-run urban health centre collapsed in South Goa’s Margao town due to heavy rains, an official said on Saturday.

The building is believed to be at least 200 years old.

No one was injured in the accident that occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.

A senior official from Fire and Emergency Services said extensive damage has been caused to the building. “We need to save the building from further damage,” he said.

Goa is currently witnessing incessant rains.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in a media release that the Directorate of Health Services has been asked to inspect the building immediately and bring up the issue with the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) for its repairs.

GSIDC is a state-run body that looks after the maintenance and repairs of government-run buildings.

“The Director has also been directed to move the file to the Secretary of Health, the government, and the cabinet immediately in light of the current circumstances so that a location can be determined for the UHC (urban health centre),” he said.

Rane said the building needs to be protected as it is a historical structure and is very old.

“The GSIDC will take up the upgrade of this structure. We will also take up the repairs of the old Hospicio building (another building next to it). The matter will be examined by the honourable chief minister, @DrPramodPSawant and myself. We will approach this issue aggressively,” he added.

The Portuguese ruled Goa for nearly 450 years till it was liberated by the Indian armed forces on December 19, 1961.