Goa private hospitals have to reserve 20% ICU beds for Covid-19 patients: CM Pramod Sawant

In a major decision related to management of Covid-19 positive patients, the Goa government on Monday, made it mandatory for all private hospitals to reserve 20 per cent of their ICU beds for Covid-19 patients.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with Health Ministry officials, amid rising cases and fatalities due to the viral pandemic.

“It has been decided to make it mandatory for private hospitals to reserve 20 percent of beds in their intensive care units exclusively for Covid-19 management,” Sawant said after a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Health Secretary Nila Mohanan.

On Monday, Goa’s tally of active Covid-19 cases neared 1,000 even as three more deaths were also reported, taking the total death count to 17. According to Health Ministry statistics, most of the persons who had died due to a Covid-19 infection had co-morbid conditions.

On Monday, Dr. Edwin Gomes, who as the head of the state’s only designated Covid-19 hospital, had emerged as the face of the Goa government’s Covid-19 management outreach also tested positive for the viral disease.

Both Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as well as Governor Satya Pal Malik have wished Gomes a speedy recovery.

Ten days back, 58-year-old Gomes had returned home after an unbroken three-month long stint at the Covid hospital.