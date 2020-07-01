Goa records 72 new coronavirus cases; 74 discharged, one dies

Goa on Wednesday reported 72 new Covid-19 cases, three of them policemen, taking the tally to 1,387, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing up the toll to four, officials said.

According to a state health department bulletin issued here, a 66-year-old Covid-19 patient, hailing from Taleigao village, died on Tuesday evening at ESI Hospital, a facility dedicated to treat coronavirus cases.

Altogether, 72 more people tested positive, while 74 others were discharged following recovery from the deadly infection, it said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A senior health department official said the Ponda police station in North Goa had to be temporarily shut after an officer and two constables posted there tested positive for the infection.

On Tuesday, two constables posted at the state police headquarters building in Panaji had also tested positive after which the home department took up a massive sanitisation drive in the premises.

Areas in and around Vasco town remain the biggest source of Covid-19 patients in the coastal state.

Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which has been declared a containment zone, has reported 253 cases till date, while another 194 cases were also linked to the locality.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Areas like Sada, Baina, New Vaddem and Kharewada - all in Vasco - also have a sizeable number of patients.

Slum areas like Zuarinagar near Vasco are also emerging as Covid-19 hotspots, said the bulletin.

It said 48 people have so far tested Covid-19 positive in Zuarinagar, the states biggest slum colony.

Goas Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,387, new cases: 72, deaths: 04, discharged: 670, active cases 713, people tested till date 67,822.