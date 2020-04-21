Goa sailors onboard cruise off Mumbai send desperate video plea for help; CM in talks with Centre

After more than a dozen Goan sailors, stranded onboard a cruise ship 'Marella Discovery' anchored off Mumbai, on Tuesday, desperately pleaded the Goa government via video to allow them to disembark urgently, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has started hectic lobbying with the Union Home Ministry to facilitate their request.

The video in which the Goan sailors onboard the cruiseliner made the fervent appeal to disembark, claiming that the ship was due to sail to Europe on Wednesday with them onboard, went viral today. The Opposition has heaped pressure on Sawant urging him to act swiftly.

"We are continuously co-ordinating with the Ministry of Home Affairs with regards to the seafarers issues. Expecting a positive decision soon," Sawant said.

In the video, the seafarers expressed anxiety about being shipped back to Europe, after being in Indian waters for nearly 40 days and not not being allowed to disembark by the Indian authorities.

"There has been so much delay. They keep asking we will be deboarding every few days. Either bring us back now, or be ready to get our dead bodies from Europe," an unidentified seafarer said explaining his plight.

"There has been so much delay. They keep asking we will be deboarding every few days. Either bring us back now, or be ready to get our dead bodies from Europe," another seafarer states.

Reacting to the video Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modion Twitter and sought his intervention.

"Respected @PMOIndia, Let us not disown our own Indians specially when they are in distress. Our own Goan seafarers now in Mumbai waters are pleading to be back in their Motherland. I urge @DrSJaishankar, @goacm to act before its too late," Kamat said in his tweet.

According to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, more than 8,000 seafarers of Goan origin, are stranded in various anchored ships and ports-of-call across the world. Sawant has said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was in the process of fine-tuning an SOP for the repatriation of Indian seafarers, who would be brought back in a phased manner, beginning with those sailors stranded off Indian shores.