Goa schools to re-open from November 22: Official

Schools in Goa are set to re-open from November 22, even as a top health official in the state on Tuesday said that the third wave was expected to be a low-key affair in the coastal state.

The decision to re-open schools was taken late on Tuesday by the government's steering committee for Covid management headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"We are looking at starting schools from Monday, November 22," Dr Shivanand Bandekar, dean of the state government's top medical facility, the Goa Medical College, said on Tuesday, after a meeting of the steering committee.

Asked what would be the course of action, if Covid cases increase in the state, after resumption of schools, Bandekar said: "For that also we have a backup plan. It is not that we will just start schools just like that. Back up plan will be like this. Suppose we see the positivity rate is rising, then our expert committee will immediately meet and take stock of the situation".

Bandekar also said that the state Education Department would take school managements in confidence and would also put in place an SOP for schools keen on resuming operations from November 22.

The steering committee also said that no daily assembly of students would be allowed to be held, while schools functioning from education clusters, would be directed to follow staggered timings in order to prevent unnecessary intermingling of students in school premises on the way to school or while exiting the premises.

When asked about the possibility of the third Covid wave hitting the state, Bandekar said: "If you see the activities around, if the third wave was to come, it would have come by now. You must have seen a lot of festivals have taken place. A lot of tourism is going on. What we see is, cases are not rising, which is a good sign".

"When the cases are static and the cases are low, I think we are now able to say that the third wave is going to be very very low profile, if at all it comes," the official said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: