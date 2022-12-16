Goa Speaker grants time to MLAs to reply to plea

Goa Speaker grants one month's time to turncoat MLAs Kamat, Lobo to reply to disqualification plea

The disqualification petition came up for hearing before the speaker on Friday, after which both the respondents sought 30 days to reply to it

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Dec 16 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 15:22 ist
Congress MLAs Michael Lobo (centre) and Sankalp Amonkar at the Goa Assembly on Monday, July 11, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday granted 30 days' time to MLAs Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, to file their replies on the disqualification petition moved against them by the grand old party.

The disqualification petition came up for hearing before the speaker on Friday, after which both the respondents - Kamat and Lobo - sought 30 days to reply to it. Their request was approved.

Also Read | Goa Congress files third disqualification petition against eight turncoat MLAs

In September this year, former chief minister Kamat, the then Leader of Opposition Lobo and six other Congress MLAs had joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), giving a body blow to the opposition party.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar had filed the petition against his former party colleagues Kamat and Lobo seeking their disqualification.

Talking to reporters, Tawadkar said, "During the hearing of the petition on Friday, both the respondents - Kamat and Lobo - sought a time of 30 days to reply, which was granted."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress 
Goa
Ramesh Tawadkar
Digambar Kamat
Michael Lobo
India News

What's Brewing

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 