Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar's condition stable: Minister

  • Sep 01 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 16:16 ist
Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital on August 26. Credits: Twitter/BJP4Goa

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, who is undergoing treatment for a cardiac ailment, is stable and will be discharged based on doctors' advice, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Patnekar was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital on August 26 after he complained of uneasiness and is being treated for a cardiac ailment.

Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have met him at the hospital. He is stable. He will be given discharge depending on the advice of doctors who are treating him," the minister said

