Goa to lift coronavirus lockdown from Monday; night curfew to continue

The Goa government will lift its four-day statewide lockdown on Monday morning, even as the night curfew will continue throughout the state till August 10, an official statement said on Sunday.

"@GovtofGoa has decided to continue #lockdown for #Mormugoa Taluka till 6 am on July 24, 2020 for #containment of #Covid-19. Formal order will be issued shortly. Rest of #Goa will follow the night curfew till August 10, 2020," the Government of Goa's official Twitter handle tweeted on Sunday evening.

The Mormugao sub-district located in South Goa accounts for more than one-third of the active Covid-19 cases in the state, and the tally has crossed 1400. Most of the cases in the sub-district have been detected in the state's first containment zone in the Mangor hill locality.

The complete lockdown was imposed across Goa from July 17 to 20, amid criticism from the Opposition of the state government's handling of the pandemic. The Sawant-led administration's decision to open up the state for tourism from July 1 in wake of the sustained spike was also criticised by the Opposition.