Goa to set up two oxygen plants under PM-Cares Fund, says Vishwajit Rane

  • May 04 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 16:58 ist
The minister said the state government has been encouraging setting up of more oxygen generating plants with the participation of private players. Credit: AFP File Photo

Two oxygen plants will be set up in Goa under the PM-Cares Fund which will address majority of the requirement of hospitals in the state in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Rane said the state government is working overtime to augment the oxygen supply in state-run hospitals and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is personally monitoring the entire exercise. "The Goa government will set up two oxygen plants under the PM-Cares Fund in the state," he said.

Rane said the oxygen supply at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state's biggest medical facility located near Panaji, was designed considering the past requirements. “No one expected such a huge requirement of the life-saving gas. We are now improving the supplies at the GMCH on war-footing,” he said.

The minister also said the GMCH's new super-speciality block, which will be converted into a Covid-19 hospital in the next couple of days, has all the facilities, including oxygen, keeping in mind the requirements of future. The minister said the state government has been encouraging setting up of more oxygen generating plants with the participation of private players.

