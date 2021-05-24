Goa to spell out vaccine procurement policy to HC this week

The Goa government will spell out its policy decision related to the procurement of Covid vaccines from private firms to the Bombay High Court later this week.

In an order issued on Monday, a division bench comprising of Justices MS Sonak and SC Gupte, also directed the Goa government to spell out augmentation efforts being undertaken to the existing health infrastructure to tackle an increased load of Covid patients.

"The learned Advocate General also offers to communicate to this Court the State's policy decision, if any, on the procurement of vaccination shots from sources other than the Union Government," the Court directed.

Also read: Goa Covid curfew extended till May 31

A counsel representing the central government also said that the latter would file an affidavit before the High Court's Panaji bench, about the short term and long term vaccination plan across age groups.

"The Union Government has agreed to focus, in its own affidavit proposed to be filed by May 27, on Covid vaccination doses to be issued to the State, not only for the immediate

present, but also on a long term footing, so as to take care of second doses of vaccine to be administered to priority age groups and also for eventual vaccination of other age groups which are soon to be roped in for the vaccination drive," the Court also said in its order.

The Bombay High Court bench in Panaji is hearing several petitions which have sought the Court's intervention in Covid management efforts, citing shoddy efforts by the state government.

Also read: Covaxin trials on children may begin in June: Bharat Biotech official

More than 80 Covid patients died in less than a week's time earlier this month due to oxygen shortage at the state government's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College, located near Panaji.

The Court also sought to know the efforts being undertaken by the state government to beef up health infrastructure to handle an increase in Covid patients in the near future.

"We are also of the view that whilst the State has proposed much-needed augmentation of medical infrastructure for Covid treatment, there has been no clarity on proportionate increase of manpower required for handling this additional infrastructure to enable it to cater to additional patients," the Court said.