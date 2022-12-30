Goa to take up CWC nod to Kalasa-Bhanduri with PM Narendra Modi

The Goa government will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central Water Commission's (CWC) decision to approve Karnataka government's detailed project report (DPR) related to the Kalsa-Bhanduri project across the Mahadayi river, according to state Water Resources Department Minister Subhash Shirodkar.

Shirodkar's comments came a day after the CWC's decision on Thursday unleashed a volley of criticism of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, with the opposition demanding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation for allegedly compromising the state's interest in the ongoing inter-state water dispute.

“We will meet the concerned union Minister in Delhi and will also try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this issue. He should intervene and withdraw approval given to DPR, else Goa will suffer for the long term. Our wildlife will also suffer if water is diverted from Mhadei. This should not happen. People of Goa feel that this decision is not as per rules and law,” Shirodkar told a press conference in Panaji.

Also Read: Centre approves Kalasa-Banduri project in poll-bound Karnataka

“There are three petitions pending before the Supreme Court in this regard. We will try to ensure that hearing of these petitions takes place early. I am confident that we will get justice from the Supreme Court. We will move in court against this decision of CWC... I believe in the courts and am confident that we will get justice,” Shirodkar also said.

Earlier on Friday, Congress legislative party leader Yuri Alemao said the state's 40 MLAs should resign to foment a constitutional crisis to beseech the attention of the Centre over the Mahadayi issue.

“All forty MLAs should be prepared to submit our resignation. Let there be no political differences. Central government only believes in numbers, this is the only way that they should realise that Goans are united. Goa and ‘Mother Mhadei’ demands this sacrifice from us. Time has come to show our commitments towards Mhadei and Goa. We will not indulge in political games or battle of words. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, earlier, had said many times that Mhadei is like ‘mother’ to us and we shall protect it at any cost. I believe that the Chief Minister should tender his resignation and to prove his loyalty. So you should be prepare to resign if you are serious on your words,” Yuri Alemai said.

Also Read: 'Karnataka's victory, all 40 MLAs should resign,' says Goa LoP on Mahadayi

The Goa government has come under fire from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi (also called Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa) issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

The state government has also formed a special cell to oversee affairs related to the river dispute.

