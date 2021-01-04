Goa traders protest against new law, to shut down stores in municipal areas on Jan 7

Shops in all 11 municipal areas in Goa will down their shutters on January 7, with merchants registered with the local municipalities protesting against the newly promulgated Goa Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which the merchants have described as "draconian" and would phase out traditional traders, who have been operating stores in municipal markets for generations.

The All Goa Merchants Association has called for an immediate withdrawal of the ordinance, which was promulgated by the Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari on December 20, last year.

"We have been running these shops on municipality leases for decades. The new amendment terminates our leases after ten years. What are we going to do after that?" spokesperson for the Association Ashish Shirodkar told DH.

The Goa Municipalities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, aims at streamlining restricts the lease of a shop or store in municipal markets, between a merchant and the local municipality to ten years only.

The ordinance also makes sub-letting of shops, by existing lease holders, a non bailable offence with a sentence of three years along with a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

"No person shall sub-let, or transfer or assign his right in, or part with possession of, the premises of the council leased to him to any other person and no person shall accept such transfer, or assignment, or occupy any premises of the council in contravention of the provisions of section 88,” the new amendment states.

Shirodkar said that the ordinance would put traditional businessmen dealing with grocery, clothes, spices, dry and wet goods, out on the streets after ten years and bring about an air of uncertainty among families of thousands existing shop lease holders.

"In protest against this draconian move, we will be shutting down stores on January 7 all across municipal areas in Goa and stage a protest at the Azad maidan in Panaji," Shirodkar said.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat also criticised the BJP-led coalition government in Goa for moving an ordinance when the winter session of the Goa legislative assembly was scheduled to be held later this month.

“There was no need to issue an ordinance. The assembly is the best place to discuss and deliberate such amendments. This amendment impacts all traders doing business in municipal areas. If this amendment was brought in the form of a bill, there could have been a detailed discussion. The traders should have been taken into confidence,” Kamat said.