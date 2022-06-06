Goa traffic police only harass tourists, says Minister

Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate on Monday said the traffic police in the coastal state were actually harassing tourists by fining them, instead of solving traffic problems.

"I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate said.

According to the Minister, traffic police should also resolve the issues pertaining to traffic jams taking place in the capital city and not only issuing challans to violators.

Recently, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had also claimed that the tourists were being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials.