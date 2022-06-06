Goa traffic police only harass tourists, says Minister

Goa traffic police only harass tourists, says Minister

According to the Minister, traffic police should also resolve the issues pertaining to traffic jams taking place in the capital city and not only issuing challans to violators

IANS
IANS, Panaji,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 14:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate on Monday said the traffic police in the coastal state were actually harassing tourists by fining them, instead of solving traffic problems.

"I see police constables standing at one corner only and giving challans to tourists and they do nothing more than that. They are here to solve the traffic problem, but they are not doing that," Monserrate said.

According to the Minister, traffic police should also resolve the issues pertaining to traffic jams taking place in the capital city and not only issuing challans to violators.

Recently, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had also claimed that the tourists were being routinely harassed in Goa by traffic police officials.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
India News

What's Brewing

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

In Pics | Who won what at IIFA awards 2022

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

DH Radio | Bengaluru's 3rd rail terminal finally opens

Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo

Google honours espresso machine maker Angelo Moriondo

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

Wales end Ukraine's World Cup dream and 64 year wait

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

DH Toon | Let 'good sense' prevail in India

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

Give ASHA workers better pay, facilities

How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds

How to avoid falling prey to cyber frauds

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

 