Goa: Two hotel staffers arrested for assaulting Russian woman

A court remanded the staffers to four-day police custody and further probe is on, an official said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 25 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 21:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two hotel staffers were arrested in the North Goa district on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a Russian woman tourist with the intention of robbing her, police said.

The incident took place at a hotel in Morjim on Friday, said an official of Pernem police station.

As per the complaint filed by Aigul Davletianova (30), two unknown men entered her hotel room around 3 pm when she was sleeping. As she woke up, they caught hold of her hands and tried to cover her mouth with their hands so that she would not scream, causing her injuries, she said.

She still managed to get up and free herself, at which point the two intruders ran away.

After registering a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code section 325 (causing grievous hurt), police questioned the hotel staff and arrested a waiter and another man who was employed there as an electrician.

One of them, who is 29 years old, hails from Assam and another, who is 26, from Jharkhand.

A court remanded them in four-day police custody and further probe is on, the official said.

