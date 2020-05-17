Goa worried about trains bringing in COVID-19 positive persons; tally at 18 plus: CM

Worried by inbound trains "importing" COVID-19 positive persons into the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said, that there was a need to control inbound trains services into Goa, especially from red zones and said that the government was working out a fresh strategy to prevent active coronavirus persons from entering the state.

Sawant, while speaking to reporters, also said, that the Goa government would issue fresh guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 on Monday, even as the tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state, reached 18 plus.

"There are currently 18 active cases in Goa. It can increase by three to four. We are waiting for some confirmatory tests of passengers who have come by train," Sawant told reporters.

Expressing concern about inbound railway passengers and drivers of trucks carrying essential commodities, "importing" coronavirus infections entering the state, Sawant also said, that the central government had agreed to his request of canceling the Goa halt of the Rajdhani Express from next week onwards.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Rajdhani Express brought in 288 and 368 passengers to Goa's Madgaon railway station respectively. While, the batch of Sunday's arrivals have not been tested, more than six persons who arrived from the national express by train on Saturday have tested positive.

"We have to control those coming in by train. With trucks coming in from red zones, the drivers could test positive. We are working out a detailed strategy to efficiently manage the entry of persons coming into Goa. Because as of now we have no community transmission," the Chief Minister said.

All passengers who shared the compartment with the persons who later tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined in government facilities as a precautionary measure, Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that Goa's only designated COVID-19 hospital had a capacity to handle 100 positive patients and nearly 60 asymptomatic patients.

"In case people need ventilators, around 25 persons can be accommodated at the COVID-19 hospital itself. We also have other options ready. If people's entry from outside Goa is controlled, then cases in Goa will not increase," Sawant said, adding that the state still had not witnessed any "community transmission".