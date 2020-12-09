Goa Zilla Parishad polls: Covid-19 patients can vote in full PPE suits

After deciding to go ahead with Zilla panchayat polls in Goa amid the pandemic, the State Election Commission on Wednesday issued Covid-19 guidelines which mandate that novel coronavirus positive patients will be allowed to vote only on wearing a full PPE kit.

The guidelines have also entrusted the responsibility of identifying and building a database related to each of the 1,200 plus active Covid-19 cases in the state, to block-level officers in the polling machinery.

"The required number of PPE kits and hand gloves based on the number of Covid positive persons shall be provided by the returning officer to the block-level officers, which shall be used by the Covid positive persons when they come to the polling station for voting," state the guidelines.

"Covid-19 positive persons will be allowed to cast their vote during the last hour of the polling day i.e. between 4 pm to 5 pm. The block-level officers shall be instructed to identify the Covid positive person in each polling station," it adds.

Approximately 7.91 lakh voters are eligible to cast a ballot to the 48 Zilla panchayat constituencies in over 1,200 polling stations.

The guidelines also say that voters with high temperature will also have to vote in the final hour of polling day.

"If the temperature is above prescribed norms, the voter shall be asked to sit in the shed for 10 minutes and the second reading will be taken. If the second reading is still higher than the prescribed norms, then the voter will be asked to come for polling at the last hour of poll i.e. 4 pm to 5 pm," the guidelines state.

State Election Commissioner Chokha Ram Garg has also said that the Commission would also be adopting the Election Commission of India's protocols adopted in the recently concluded Bihar state assembly elections.