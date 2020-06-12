Goa's active COVID-19 cases tally reaches 394; govt adds another containment zone

Goa witnessed a spike in COVID-19-related cases on Friday with 46 cases reported through the day, even as the state administration also declared a second containment zone in Ghodemal village in North Goa's Sattari sub district.

According to the state Health Ministry statistics, the state currently has 394 active COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, that the decision to declare a second containment zone in Ghodemal, was taken after the village and nearby areas witnessed a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

"After a thorough discussion with Secretary Health, we have instructed the (North Goa) Collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone along with Kasarwada and Deulwada as buffer zones in the locality have increased beyond 14," the Health Minister said.

"We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure daily supplies aren't disrupted and all the health protocols are followed so that cases in these areas are under control," he added.

According to state Health Ministry officials, a majority of the COVID-19 cases in Ghodemol and nearby areas involve Health department workers, who were posted at the ministry's Vasco urban health centre and were working in the state's first containment zone at Mangor hill, which lies in the jurisdiction of the same urban health centre.

"Most of the cases in Ghodemal and nearby areas involve health department workers who had been working in the Mangor hill area and had returned home. Some of their family members have also tested positive now," a Health Ministry official said.

While initially, a bulk of Goa's COVID-19 cases were limited to the Mangor hill cluster, which contains around 2,000 houses, the surge on Friday has a bigger geographical footprint in several sub districts across the state, including Tiswadi, Ponda, etc.

The state government is also considering declaration of Chimbel, a slum area near Panaji, as a containment zone, after a sudden spike of cases in its vicinity too.