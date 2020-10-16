Goa's Covid-19 tally crosses 40,000-mark; active cases 3,950

Goa's Covid-19 tally crosses 40,000-mark

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 16 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2020, 19:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The coronavirus tally in Goa crossed the 40,000-mark with the addition of 321 cases on Friday, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 40,091, he said.

The death toll due to the virus grew to 531 after six patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

A total of 449 patients were discharged on Friday, which took the recovery count in the coastal state to 35,610, he added.

There are 3,950 active cases in the state at present.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 40,091, new cases 321, death toll 531, discharged 35,610, active cases 3,950, samples tested so far 2,79,295.

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

