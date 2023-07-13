Goa's forests do not fit criteria for Tiger Reserve: Pramod Sawant

A day after the State Wildlife Board rejected the Centre's proposal to set up a Tiger reserve in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that Goa's small wildlife sanctuaries did not fit the National Tiger Conservartion Authority's (NTCA) criteria for setting up of a Tiger reserve.

"Goa (state's forests) do not fit the criteria for a Tiger reserve," Sawant told reporters in the city. Late on Wednesday, the State Wildlife Board chaired by the Chief Minister himself had rejected the NTCA's proposal because of feasibility issues.

In early 2020, the Authority, which functions under the aegis of the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests, had been tasked with probing the death of four tigers in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa. The NTCA in its report had pointed out at mismanagement of Goa’s forest resources and said that region’s green cover could be a death-trap for tigers, if it was not upgraded to a Tiger reserve.

The Chief Minister's comment on Thursday also comes at a time when the Bombay High Court bench in Goa is hearing a petition filed by a local NGO which seeks the setting up of a Tiger reserve in India's smallest state, which has as many as six wildlife sanctuaries and one bird sanctuary.

The NTCA report had also said, that the Western Ghat region which spreads through Goa and Karnataka had potential to increase overall tiger population numbers if it was upgraded to a Tiger reserve.

The Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa is connected to the larger tiger landscape of Karnataka comprising Kali Tiger reserve, Bhimgarh Wildlife Sanctuary to the east and Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park.

Green activists have alleged that the presence of iron ore mines in the Western Ghats, which ring several wildlife sanctuaries is a deterrent to political will, when it comes to pursuing the notification of a Tiger reserve in the coastal state.

Sawant however said that the state government would follow the law to the book to conserve existing wildlife which live in the state's sanctuaries.

“We are taking all measures to protect Tiger and wild animals in the seven sanctuaries,” the Chief Minister said.