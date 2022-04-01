Goa's only major port eyes Karnataka iron ore amid cargo crunch

In the wake of a sustained drop in iron ore cargo due to the ongoing ban on mining activity in Goa, Goa's Mormugao Port Authority is keen on tapping traffic of iron ore consignments in Karnataka for consumption in Goa to fight losses.

Speaking to reporters, the Authority's deputy chairman M G Rai also said that Indian Railways had cleared its proposal for last-mile connectivity of the cargo to and from port facilities in Goa and Karnataka. "There is some demand for coastal movement of iron ore. Iron ore will come from Karnataka and it will be consumed in Goa. We have had discussions with the (Indian) Railway also who have expressed support," Rai said.

Amid a dip in iron ore exports in Goa due to the ban on mining from 2018, the port has also identified bauxite, gypsum and sugar as potential replacements.

"The port has been totally dependent on mining for the last 100 years. After 2000, we started identifying some other cargo. In 2009, mines stopped, thereafter the port cargo has come down from 50 million to 11 million," Rai added.

Rai also said that the port authority was working on privatising two berths in the near future, due to a dearth of funds for investment in the major facility.

"Berths 10 and 11 will be privatised in near future. We have to go for privatisation because in the long run port cannot invest much. Its capacity is six million tons (per month). We reach a maximum of 3.5 million," he said.

