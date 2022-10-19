Goa's unique 'Narakasur' Diwali tradition should be stopped: Minister

Ahead of Diwali festivities, state Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has urged people to not focus their revelry on the Narakasur, a mythical demon, whose cutouts are ritualistically ‘slayed’ by Lord Krishna on the occasion of Diwali on the streets of Goa.

Dhavalikar also exhorted politicians to stop donating money to conduct Narakasur competitions, which spring up across the state during the popular festival.

“Don’t dance after the Narakasur. We should stop Narakasur competitions. The Narakasur tradition should be stopped. I tried to do it in 2002. I had stopped giving donations to Narakasur competitions. Nothing good comes from it. We have seen what the youth do. It is our responsibility to protect the youth. They should take the blessings of Krishna (instead),” Dhavalikar said.

According to the myth, which forms the basis of the unique tradition, the demon, Narakasur, had once captured 15,000 women and enslaved them, after which Lord Krishna killed him.

On Diwali eve, the main towns of Goa host a float parade of large cutouts of Narakasur being slayed by Krishna.