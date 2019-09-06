Godhra riots' iconic faces open 'Ekta Chappal Ghar'

Two persons, whose iconic pictures depicting a victim and an attacker that became reminders of the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat, have once again united to help each other in healing the wound.

Qutubuddin Ansari, whose image of folded hands praying for mercy with tearful eyes became a reminder of atrocities against Muslims, is going to inaugurate a shoe store of Ashok Parmar alias Mochi whose picture, sporting a black beard and saffron bandana around his forehead, his hand aloft, holding a sword, had turned into an icon of an attacker.

Mochi's shoe store named "Ekta Chappal Ghar" (Unity Shoe Store) will be formally inaugurated by Ansari on Friday evening. The store is located near the BRTS bus stand, Delhi Darwaja area.

City-based activist Kaleem Siddiqui said that "Mochi has been assisted by Kerala's Communist Party of India (Marxist) in setting up the shop. Mochi didn't have a proper shop and used to sell shoes on the footpath."

Ansari is a tailor whose picture was taken in Naroda Patiya, the worst-hit locality during the riots. Siddiqui has been bringing these two men together on various forums. The first time he brought them together was in 2012 in Kerala where they participated in a seminar called "A Decade of Genocide." The duo had also campaigned for CPI (M) leaders in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

"The idea is to show that communal politics doesn't take us anywhere. Ashok Parmar became an icon of aggression but he lives in absolute misery. He doesn't have a proper home. The CPM bore the expense of his new shop that will help him earn better and have a decent life. I think it will send a positive message across the society of communal harmony," Siddiqui said.