Godrej acquires Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow in Mumbai

Godrej acquires Raj Kapoor’s iconic bungalow at Mumbai's Chembur

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project Godrej RKS

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 17 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 09:59 ist
Legendary actor Raj Kapoor. Credit: TPML Pool Photo

The Godrej Properties has acquired the iconic bungalow of legendary showman Raj Kapoor at Chembur in Mumbai. The bungalow would be developed as a premium residential project.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS, which is expected to be delivered in 2023.

The bungalow of Raj Kapoor is located at Deonar Farm Road in Chembur, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. 

The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, the legal heirs of Raj Kapoor.

“This residential property in Chembur has been of great emotional and historical significance to our family. We are happy to once again associate with Godrej Properties to take forward this rich legacy for the next phase of development for this location,” said Randhir Kapoor, the son of Raj Kapoor. 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity. The demand for premium developments has been strong over the past few years. This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Godrej
Raj Kapoor
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 