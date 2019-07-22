Godrej happy with successful launch

The Godrej Aerospace, that has played a critical role in ISRO's most-complex ever Chandrayaan-2 mission, expressed happiness over the successful launch of the moon mission.

Godrej's contribution to the mission includes critical equipment such as L110 engine and CE20 engine for the launcher GSLV Mk III, thrusters for the Orbiter and Lander, and components for the DSN antenna.

Commenting on this achievement, Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce said: “We would like to congratulate ISRO and all the teams that were involved for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2. I am especially very happy to note that all the stages of the rocket are designed and manufactured in India. We at Godrej & Boyce are proud to have contributed to ISRO’s most complex mission so far.”

S M Vaidya, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said: “This is an important moment for India and Godrej Aerospace is proud to be contributing to the nation’s moment of glory and its progress towards self-reliance in space technology.”