Golden jackal rescued from well in village near Pune

A golden jackal found trapped inside a 25-foot-deep open well in Inglun village in the Junnar division of Pune was rescued in a two-hour-long operation conducted by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department and later released back into the wild.

On Monday evening, residents of Inglun village were surprised by an unfamiliar sound coming from a nearby well.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that a jackal had fallen into the nearly 25-foot-deep well. The alert villagers noticed the animal struggling to stay afloat and immediately called the Maharashtra Forest Department, who then informed the Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar.

While the rescue teams rushed to the location, the distressed jackal had taken up shelter in a crevice inside the well. Once they arrived at the scene, a trap cage was lowered into the well with its open door angled towards the jackal. However, immediate intervention was required as the jackal was scared to enter the cage, following which one of the rescue members from Wildlife SOS had to climb down to help the jackal. An on-site health assessment by the Wildlife SOS veterinarian found the animal to be healthy and it was released back into the wild.

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “The rescue operation took a complicated turn when the jackal was unwilling to get on board the trap cage. With the night rolling in, we had to move fast. That is why we decided to send one of the rescue members to coax the animal out. We were able to rescue the jackal without causing any stress.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Unprotected open wells with no sidewall protection pose a very serious danger to the lives of wild animals. These wells can be as deep as 20 to 100 feet and are hazardous to any living being that accidentally falls inside, resulting in fatal injuries or death by drowning. After years of rescuing wild animals from open wells, Wildlife SOS is now trying to solve the problem at the root and cover open wells across rural Maharashtra.”

Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer, Junnar said: “Open wells are a common threat to wildlife around villages, and our teams are always vigilant to provide any assistance when it comes to rescuing animals in distress.”