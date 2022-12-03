Government data not completely secure against cyber crimes; India needs cyber warriors: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that there was a need to create "cyber warriors" to combat cybercrime, especially the ones which pose a threat to the country's security, adding that cyber crimes against elected governments were on the rise, while also stating that government information was not "completely secure".

Speaking at an international conference on information security, privacy and digital forensics 2022 co-organised by the National Forensic Sciences University, Goa, Sawant also said that it is important to make children aware of the consequences of using technology without adequate safeguards.

"One of the reasons (for the increase in cyber crimes) is that those who commit cybercrime have been a few steps ahead using new technology in cyberspace. The second reason is the lack of education and awareness among people about technology and online scams. Even children are using online things and games," Sawant said in his inaugural address.

"It is important to make them aware of the consequences of careless use of technology. The importance of comprehensively addressing social media and the privacy issue cannot be underestimated. Cybercrime is a threat to the progress and security of the nation. Need is to create cyber warriors to combat cybercrime," he further said.

"Crime against the government is considered as an attack on a nation's sovereignty. As per National Crime Record Bureau data, a total of 52,974 cases have been registered under cyber crimes showing an increase of 5.9 per cent registered over 2020," he said.

"It is alarming that cyber crime cases have spiked since 2018. There have been several reports of data breach in the recent past. Security of personnel, organisations and government information is not completely secure," he also said.