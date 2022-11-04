Government set to launch 'Aai' for women tourists, generate 1 lakh jobs per year

In a bid to bring women to the focal point of the tourism industry, the Maharashtra government is set to launch ‘Aai’, an initiative for girls and women tourists even as it plans to generate one lakh jobs annually for ladies in the sector.

“We are rolling out many schemes and initiatives. We would involve the ladies in our initiatives,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told DH during an informal chat.

“Maharashtra is blessed with everything, we have to harness the potential to the fullest,” Lodha said, adding that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been extensively focusing on the sector.

Lodha pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had announced that tourism is a focus area for India.

“We are working on a policy, which we have named ‘Aai’, which means mother…we are dedicating it to women. This would focus on women tourists,” Lodha said.

Government agencies like the Directorate of Tourism, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation are working on it. “We are taking inputs of women entrepreneurs in the sector, we are studying various schemes for ladies,” he said, adding that the tourism destinations are also being made women-friendly.

Lodha also said that a policy decision is being taken for generating one lakh jobs for women in the sector on a yearly basis.

“We will scout locations that are safe and women-friendly. Discounts would also be worked out,” he said, adding that if one follows the latest trends, it can be seen that many ladies are travelling solo and even in groups. “And if there are women guides, women restaurateurs, owners of hotels and resorts, it would be a big game changer,” he said.

“We have everything…tourism that involves nature, spiritualism, religion and pilgrimage, adventure, heritage, destinations for relaxation and so on,” he said, adding that all these would be made women-friendly.

