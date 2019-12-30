Governor express displeasure twice

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed displeasure during the swearing in ceremony when two ministers deviated from the written text of the oath of office and speaking some lines extempore.

When Congress MLA and veteran tribal leader K C Padavi was taking oath as Cabinet minister he added a few lines of gratitude to his voters after reading out the written oath text. "Read out the written text only," he said. "If you want you can ask Sharad ji also," he said, pointing towards NCP President Sharad Pawar.

"This will not do. Take the oath again," the governor directed the seven-term legislator, who represents Akkalkuva in Nandurbar district. While leaving the dais, Padavi apologised to Governor. Koshyari also intervened when four-time Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad deviated from the text. "Please stick to the text," he said.