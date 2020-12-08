Governor Koshyari felicitates award-winning Maharashtra teacher

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who recently won the coveted $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.
"Congratulating Ranjitsinh Disale for doing the State proud with his achievements, the Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Disale," the official Twitter account of the Office of Governor stated.
Disale's parents were also present on the occasion.
The 32-year-old primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with a population of less than 2,000, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response coded textbook revolution in India.
Disale had announced that he would share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists.
