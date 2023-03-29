Governor Ramesh Bais confers Hon D.Litt. on CM Eknath Shinde

From an autorickshaw driver to grassroots Shiv Sena worker to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the life of Eknath Shinde has been a matter of inspiration.

The 59-year-old Shinde is now a doctorate.

Read | Ahead of Savarkar Yatra, Maharashtra CM, Dy CM, other leaders of ruling combine use his image as social media DP

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, in his capacity as Chancellor of State Universities, conferred the Honorary degree of D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) on Shinde at the 17th Convocation of Dr D Y Patil University in Nerul in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Also present were Chancellor of the Dr D Y Patil University Dr Vijay Patil, Pro-Chancellor Shivani Patil, Vice Chancellor Dr Vandana Mishra Chaturvedi, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, invitees and graduating students.

2,452 students received degrees, including 18 PhD, one Doctorate in Medicine, and 20 fellowships. Gold medals were presented to 38 candidates.