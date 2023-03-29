Guv Bais confers Hon D.Litt. on CM Eknath Shinde

Governor Ramesh Bais confers Hon D.Litt. on CM Eknath Shinde

The 59-year-old Shinde is now a doctorate

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 15:34 ist
Credit: Twitter/@MBTheGuide

From an autorickshaw driver to grassroots Shiv Sena worker to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the life of Eknath Shinde has been a matter of inspiration. 

The 59-year-old Shinde is now a doctorate. 

Read | Ahead of Savarkar Yatra, Maharashtra CM, Dy CM, other leaders of ruling combine use his image as social media DP

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, in his capacity as Chancellor of State Universities, conferred the Honorary degree of D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) on Shinde at the 17th Convocation of Dr D Y Patil University in Nerul in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Also present were Chancellor of the Dr D Y Patil University Dr Vijay Patil, Pro-Chancellor Shivani Patil, Vice Chancellor Dr Vandana Mishra Chaturvedi, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, invitees and graduating students.

2,452 students received degrees, including 18 PhD, one Doctorate in Medicine, and 20 fellowships. Gold medals were presented to 38 candidates.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Ramesh Bais
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

Some in Somalia break Ramadan fast with just water

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 