'Govt mulling to implement CAA but there are hurdles'

Govt mulling to fully implement CAA but there are hurdles: RSS general secretary Hosabale

He also claimed that agitations were organised against CAA as part of a conspiracy and misinformation was spread against it across the world.

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 03 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 22:54 ist
Dattatreya Hosabale. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said the Central government will not back down on fully implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but an atmosphere needs to be created to remove certain hurdles standing in the way.

He also claimed that agitations were organised against CAA as part of a conspiracy and misinformation was spread against it across the world.

Addressing a gathering of Hindu migrants from Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh general secretary urged the people to once again create an atmosphere which would remove all the hurdles coming in the way of the Centre in "fully" implementing the Act.

"CAA was an attempt to fast-track the process of granting citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The idea was to see that there is no waiting period for those minorities who want to come here because of persecution," said Hosabale.

He said the government is definitely mulling to fully implement the Act.

"The government will not back down. But, there are still some hurdles. Thus, we all need to once again create an atmosphere which would remove all those hurdles," said the RSS leader.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslims — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The CAA was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Presidential nod was received the next day. Subsequently, it was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the law is not implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.

The event in Ahmedabad was organised by Pakistani-origin Hindu doctors and their families to thank the RSS and the BJP government for ensuring that such doctors get a permanent registration for practising in India after clearing an exam from the National Medical Commission.

The organisers announced that as many as 50 Gujarat-based Pakistani Hindu doctors, who were already awarded Indian citizenship, have cleared the exam conducted a few months back.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in contrast to Hindus who fled from Pakistan, some migrants create trouble in India.

"There are migrants who illegally enter India and pose a threat to the country's internal and external security. On the other side, you have come here with a noble cause as well as a noble profession. You managed to finish your study amid an atmosphere of extremism (in Pakistan)" said the CM.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dattatreya Hosabale
RSS
CAA
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

How to stop sweating so much: Study

How to stop sweating so much: Study

 