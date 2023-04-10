Govt never compromised Goa's interests in Mahadayi dispute: State BJP prez

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Goa has not compromised the state's interest in the ongoing dispute versus Karnataka over the waters of the Mahadayi river, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Tanavade also said that in no circumstances would the state government "compromise" on the Mahadayi issue.

"Goa government will not compromise anything on Mahadayi, whatever legal battle is to be fought, we will fight it till the last," Tanavade told reporters.

"Even if Karnataka media questions Goa BJP leaders on the Mahadayi, we will make the statement that the government will not compromise on the Mahadayi issue, we have the guts (to do that)," he also said.

Tanavade's comments come days ahead of a public meeting on April 16 in South Goa district, which is expected to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During a pre-poll meeting in Belgavi district in January this year, Shah had said that the BJP dispensations at the Centre, Karnataka and Goa had "resolved" the long-standing dispute between the two states and that the waters of the inter-state river would be diverted to "satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts," Shah had said in the Belgavi rally in January".

Shah's comments had come in wake of the Central Water Commission's nod to Karnataka government's detailed project report in connection with the Kalsa-Banduri dam project across the Mahadayi basin, which is aimed at diverting the river water towards the water-deficit regions in the southern state.

While the Goa government has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the CWC's nod, the ruling dispensation has had to face a lot of popular flak, with the Opposition even accusing Chief Minister Prmaod Sawant of compromising the state's interests in Karnataka's favour ahead of the state assembly polls in the latter states.