Govt official caught taking bribe in Rajasthan

A village development officer in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe in exchange for providing certified copies of documents sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, an official said.

Murlidhar Pandey, the village development officer posted at Bhim, was caught accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from the complainant who had filed an RTI application for the copies of the documents, the Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.

In another incident, the ACB sleuth's arrested a head constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Kota district, he said.

The accused, Ajit Singh, had asked for monthly bribe to allow transportation of sand, the official said.