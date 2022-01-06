Govt postpones Vibrant Gujarat summit in view of surging covid-19 cases

The Bhupendra Patel government on Thursday postponed the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 2022 owing to the surge in coronavirus cases. The mega business summit was to be held from January 10 to 12 in the state capital Gandhinagar and was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government said that looking at the situation arising from the increasing Covid-19 cases, including the new Omicron variant, "in the larger interest of citizens, the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be held from January 10 to 12, has been postponed".

Postponing the summit is said to be a major setback for the government which has already invested hugely in the preparations.

In the summit, 26 countries were "partner nations" while five state heads were participating for the first time. This include Mikhail Mishustin, the prime minister of Russia, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, president of Mozambique, Pravind Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, Sher Bahadur Deuba, prime minister of Nepal, and Janez Jansa, prime minister of Slovenia.

On Wednesday, the state had reported a record 3,350 cases, the highest single-day surge. Among the infected, there were at least five IAS officers including Manoj Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Minister of State Jitu Chaudhary and Navsari BJP MLA Piyush Desai. The number of active cases in the state also rose to 10,994, of which 32 were those on ventilators.

