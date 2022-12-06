Grand memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be ready soon: Maharashtra govt

Ambedkar's memorial to be ready soon: Maharashtra govt

The memorial is coming up at the now defunct Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea

  • Dec 06 2022, 11:23 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays homage to Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde look on. Credit: PTI Photo

The grand world-class memorial of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mumbai would be ready soon.

The work is underway at a huge pace and would be completed soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

They were paying tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution on the 66th 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', his death anniversary, at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar.

“I assure that the memorial project will be completed soon,” Shinde said, adding that the progress of the work is being reviewed regularly.

“The work is going on at a rapid pace and we are sure of its completion soon,” added Fadnavis.

The memorial is coming up at the now defunct Indu Mill in Dadar area of Mumbai, along the Arabian Sea. It would have the tallest statue of Dr Ambedkar which would be known as the Statue of Equality.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the project.

It may be recalled that there was a tripartite agreement between the Union Ministry of Textiles, the Government of Maharashtra and the National Textile Corporation for the transfer of 12 acres of land adjacent to the Chaitya Bhoomi in the Indu Mills (United India Mill No 6) in Mumbai, where the last rites of Babasaheb Ambedkar were performed.

In October 2005, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed 'bhoomi-poojan' for the project.

The main entrance to the structure would be from the adjacent Cadell Road with SKS Marg as the secondary access point. The memorial will be linked with Chaitya Bhoomi for the easy movement of crowds.

