Greetings pour in as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turns 79

Greetings, good wishes and praises showered from all corners of India as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turned 79 on Thursday.

At a function at the YB Chavan Centre at Nariman Point, Pawar was accorded a grand welcome as he stepped into the 80th year. To mark the occasion, the 20-year-old NCP hosted events dedicated to the farmers.

Known as 'Maratha strongman', 'Chanakya of Indian politics', Pawar is a four-time Maharashtra chief minister. At Centre, he has held portfolios like Defence and Agriculture and had also been Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Born on December 12, 1940, in Baramati, Pawar Saheb, as he is fondly called, has been into public life for over five decades and has never lost an election.

"Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Pawar is one of the guiding light.

Greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

Pawar was instrumental in establishing the Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"I wish him a long healthy life. He is the guiding light of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," the Shiv Sena President and MVA leader said.

"Dear Baba, you are a constant source of energy for us. You gave us the bright legacy of ideology and also the strength to tread on it..Baba, boundless birthday greetings to you. Wishing you long healthy life," his daughter and Baramati MP, tweeted in Marathi.

Cutting across party lines, politicians wished him on the occasion.