GRP constable trapped by ACB over liquor smuggling case in Nagpur

A head constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nagpur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case, an official said.

The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with illegal transportation of liquor.

The cop allegedly brought it down to Rs 2,500 after negotiation. The ACB laid a trap and caught the constable accepting the bribe amount on Monday, said an official of the anti-graft agency.

A case has been registered against the constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, he said.