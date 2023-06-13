Nagpur GRP constable trapped over liquor smuggling case

GRP constable trapped by ACB over liquor smuggling case in Nagpur

The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with illegal transportation of liquor.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jun 13 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A head constable from the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nagpur was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an accused in a liquor smuggling case, an official said.

Also Read| Bengaluru: Two held for selling elephant tusk weighing 25.5 kg

The 20-year-old complainant told the ACB that the constable initially demanded Rs 3,000 to help him in a case linked with illegal transportation of liquor.

The cop allegedly brought it down to Rs 2,500 after negotiation. The ACB laid a trap and caught the constable accepting the bribe amount on Monday, said an official of the anti-graft agency.

A case has been registered against the constable under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Sitabuldi police station, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Nagpur
Anti-Corruption Bureau
Prevention of Corruption Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 