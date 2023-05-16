BJP MP, father booked for abetting Gujarat doc's death

Gujarat: 3 months after doctor ended life, BJP MP and father booked for abetment

The police had refused to file FIR against the BJP MP, forcing the family to move Gujarat High Court

Sanjay Jha
Sanjay Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad ,
  • May 16 2023, 04:57 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 04:57 ist
Rajesh Chudasama. Credit: Twitter / @rajeshchudasma

More than three months after a doctor allegedly died by suicide at his hospital in Veraval, a port town in Gir Somnath district, the police on Monday registered the FIR against BJP MP from neighbouring Junagadh district Rajesh Chudasama and his father Naran Chudasama for allegedly abetting suicide, criminal intimidation, among other charges.

The FIR was registered at Veraval police station on the basis of a written complaint filed by Hitarth Chag, son of Atul Chag, a well-known doctor in the region, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his hospital on February 12. The police had found a one-line suicide note allegedly blaming BJP MP and his father. 

However, the police had refused to file FIR against the BJP MP, forcing the family to move Gujarat high court. Atul Chag's son Hitarth moved the court seeking action against Veraval police inspector for refusing to lodge an FIR. Earlier this month, the high court disposed of the petition saying that the petition seeking relief on the basis of contempt jurisdiction of the court cannot be granted. 

Despite repeated attempts, Gir Somnath district superintendent of police Manoharsinh Jadeja didn't respond for comment. The BJP MP Chudasama was also not available for comment. According to the FIR, Dr Chag knew the MP and his father for nearly two decades and since 2008, the duo had allegedly borrowed Rs1.5 crore to Rs1.75 crore from the doctor. 

Hitarth has stated in the FIR that MP's father had given blank cheques to Dr Chag in order to win his trust but the duo stopped responding when Dr Chag started demanding his money back. The FIR states that Dr Chag deposited one of the cheques of Rs 90 lakh in Veraval People's Cooperative Bank in 2021 but it was dishonoured. 

The FIR alleges that MP and his father warned Dr Chag of "dire consequences" and threatened to kidnap his only son. It further alleges that few days before the suicide, the BJP MP and his father had allegedly abused Dr Chag and threatened to kill him and his only son for demanding the money back. Dr Chag is reported to have hanged himself on February 12 allegedly due to threat and losing his money.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
MP
Ahmedabad
India News
Abetment of Suicide
Gujarat High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 