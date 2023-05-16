Gujarat: 3 months after doctor ended life, BJP MP and father booked for abetment

More than three months after a doctor allegedly died by suicide at his hospital in Veraval, a port town in Gir Somnath district, the police on Monday registered the FIR against BJP MP from neighbouring Junagadh district Rajesh Chudasama and his father Naran Chudasama for allegedly abetting suicide, criminal intimidation, among other charges.

The FIR was registered at Veraval police station on the basis of a written complaint filed by Hitarth Chag, son of Atul Chag, a well-known doctor in the region, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his hospital on February 12. The police had found a one-line suicide note allegedly blaming BJP MP and his father.

However, the police had refused to file FIR against the BJP MP, forcing the family to move Gujarat high court. Atul Chag's son Hitarth moved the court seeking action against Veraval police inspector for refusing to lodge an FIR. Earlier this month, the high court disposed of the petition saying that the petition seeking relief on the basis of contempt jurisdiction of the court cannot be granted.

Despite repeated attempts, Gir Somnath district superintendent of police Manoharsinh Jadeja didn't respond for comment. The BJP MP Chudasama was also not available for comment. According to the FIR, Dr Chag knew the MP and his father for nearly two decades and since 2008, the duo had allegedly borrowed Rs1.5 crore to Rs1.75 crore from the doctor.

Hitarth has stated in the FIR that MP's father had given blank cheques to Dr Chag in order to win his trust but the duo stopped responding when Dr Chag started demanding his money back. The FIR states that Dr Chag deposited one of the cheques of Rs 90 lakh in Veraval People's Cooperative Bank in 2021 but it was dishonoured.

The FIR alleges that MP and his father warned Dr Chag of "dire consequences" and threatened to kidnap his only son. It further alleges that few days before the suicide, the BJP MP and his father had allegedly abused Dr Chag and threatened to kill him and his only son for demanding the money back. Dr Chag is reported to have hanged himself on February 12 allegedly due to threat and losing his money.