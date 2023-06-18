Gujarat: 3D mapping tech, anti-drone system to make debut in Rath Yatra security

The 146th edition of the renowned Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on June 20 will see the use of 3D mapping technology for the first time as part of a host of security arrangements, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Ahmedabad police commissioner Prem Vir Singh said the procession will see heavy deployment of personnel en route and anti-drone mechanism to take down unauthorised unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"For the first time in the Rath Yatra in Gujarat, the entire route and especially strategic points will be monitored using 3D mapping technology," he said.

Three-dimensional profiling of a location helps in improved visualisation and information acquisition, officials said.

In another first, anti-drone technology will be in place to ensure no unauthorised drones are used during the Rath Yatra, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said.

"As many as 198 rath yatras will be taken out across the state. Along with the main procession, six smaller processions will be taken out in Ahmedabad alone. Security personnel with 2,322 body-worn cameras and 25 vehicles with CCTV and GPS system will be used to monitor the 20-kilometre route of the procession," he said.

A total 26,091 security personnel, including those from the police and paramilitary units, will be deployed and they will be assisted by live feed from 94 CCTV cameras located at 45 spots, officials said.

Area familiarisation patrols were conducted to acquaint the police officers with the Rath Yatra route along with 32 drone surveillance flights, officials said, adding that 250 points and 25 watch towers have been set up to monitor sensitive areas.

"Police have also organised sarvadharm (all-faith) blood donation camp, cricket tournaments and peace committee meetings in order to ensure the Ratha Yatra is celebrated with traditional fervour in a harmonious atmosphere," Sanghavi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the readiness of the police for the yatra to be held on Tuesday.